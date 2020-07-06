2020 turning out tragic for Tollywood

The coronavirus outbreak left everyone in deep shock and brought life to a standstill. The film industry is badly impacted and is yet to resume operations despite of other fields starting their work. Most of the film workers and daily wage laborers are quite confident that the shoots would resume from July or August so that they would be back to work and get their wages. But with the increase in the number of cases, it is clear that the shoots of Telugu films will not resume anytime soon.

Most of the production houses managed to pay half of the salaries to their staff till June. They also paid half salaries for the direction department and other teams who are active over these months. Considering the current situation, most of the production houses decided to stop paying salaries for the units from July. They also informed the teams to put the post-production and editing works on hold as of now as there is no clarity on when the shoots will start.

This is clear that hundreds of assistant directors and their team members will struggle from the month of July. Apart from these, some of the projects are shelved and several other films are put on hold with the arrival of crisis. Top production houses that are planning multiple projects decided to shelve some films in the process of cost-cutting. The producers are facing the heat because of the delay as the interests are heaping up and several projects are struggling for release.

Apart from the actors, directors and technicians, all the salaried film workers are expected to have a tough second half for the year. Hope the coronavirus pandemic calms down soon so that several struggling workers will return back to work.