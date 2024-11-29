2025 Rush: New Shock from OTT Platforms

The OTT platforms have changed path and they are selective. Some of them are dictating the release dates as per their slot availability. It may be a rude shock but the digital rights of several biggies are unsold. The producers are left in stress and are puzzled. After big players like Amazon Prime and Netflix entering into the Indian market, the number of films in making have seen a huge rise. There are heap of films heading for release in 2025 and the major holiday seasons are packed. Now, Amazon and Netflix are rejecting the digital deals for the upcoming films of 2025 citing that the budgets have been closed.

Several medium budget and small budget films of 2025 will struggle to close the digital deals. Amazon is offering a pay per view deal while Netflix is not interested to buy any medium budget film for 2025. If the film ends up impressive, the digital players may take up the digital rights. Zee Studios is left with no budgets and they are focused more on production. Disney Plus Hotstar had merged with Jio Cinema and the new budgets are yet to be allocated. For the year 2025, it would be a tough game for the producers to sell off the digital rights.