Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Negativity Surrounds Prerana

As the finale week approaches, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestants are turning aggressive and behaving strangely even towards guests. Prerana, who is known for her non-accepting nature, has once again displayed her confrontational attitude towards guests Vithika and Punarnavi.

In Thursday’s episode, Punarnavi and Vithika entered the house to select the third contender for the ‘Ticket to Finale’ race. They selected Nikhil and Gautham, who in turn chose Pruthvi and Prerana as their competitors.

During the task, Prerana and Gautham fell to the bottom two positions, while Nikhil and Pruthvi secured the top two spots. Vithika and Punarnavi gave Prerana a black badge, citing her unfair gameplay. As usual, Prerana refused to acknowledge her wrongdoing and argued until Bigg Boss intervened. Prerana’s aggressive and uncompromising attitude is not being well-received by the audience.

Along with Prerana, the manipulative behaviour of Avinash, Rohini, and Tasty Teja is also drawing criticism from viewers. When Vithika questioned Teja about using sympathy to gain votes, although he explained, it became apparent that these three were playing as a group and trying to portray themselves as the most compassionate inhabitants of the house.

As of Thursday’s episode, Rohini, Avinash, and Nikhil have won the contender badges. However, Avinash remains at the bottom with the least votes, making him likely to face eviction.

-Sanyogita