Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations

Published on November 29, 2024 by swathy

Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations

Revanth Reddy Government has decided to stop land acquisition in Lagacharla for the proposed industrial development, heeding farmers aspirations from the region.

Telangana Government announced stopping of land acquisition at Lagacharla on Friday, bringing cheers to lakhs of people in the region.

CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has issued a notification to acquire about 632 acres for the proposed industrial development in the area on August 1. As soon as the news of Government acquiring their land spread, local people started protesting against the move.

Besides losing their land, another major fear expressed by farmers, was that the land was being acquired to set up pharma industries and region would get highly polluted. Though Government made efforts, including CM, to ensure local people that they would be benefited and not harmed with the proposed land acquisition, local people did not relent.

Soon the protests of farmers and local people turned into an agitation, hitting headlines at national level. Things went out of hand, as local people even attacked Vikarabad Collector Prateek Jain and other officials during a public hearing meeting. Soon, Opposition parties jumped into the scene and made efforts to defame Congress Government.

However after careful consideration from all aspects, Revanth Reddy Sarkar has decided to stop the land acquisition at Lagacharla, respecting farmers aspirations.

Dnr

