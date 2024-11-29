Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Icon Star Allu Arjun has spent close to three years on Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is hitting the screens on December 5th across the globe. The expectations are huge on the film and reports say that the total business touched Rs 1000 crore mark. SS Rajamouli’s films have crossed the remarkable Rs 1000 crore mark from South cinema and no other film or actor had that achievement. The biggest challenge for Pushpa 2: The Rule is that if the film can cross the magical number of Rs 1000 crore mark without the brand of SS Rajamouli.

The expectations are huge and the buzz is extremely positive for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and his team are promoting the film widely and the film is expected to open on a super strong note all over. All eyes are focused on Bollywood. If the film opens to packed houses and if the word of mouth is positive, reaching the Rs 1000 crore mark is a cakewalk for the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar directed this big-budget film and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Rashmika is the heroine and Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist in Pushpa 2: The Rule.