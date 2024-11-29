x
Switch to: తెలుగు
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Published on November 29, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Negativity Surrounds Prerana
image
2025 Rush: New Shock from OTT Platforms
image
Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati

Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Icon Star Allu Arjun has spent close to three years on Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is hitting the screens on December 5th across the globe. The expectations are huge on the film and reports say that the total business touched Rs 1000 crore mark. SS Rajamouli’s films have crossed the remarkable Rs 1000 crore mark from South cinema and no other film or actor had that achievement. The biggest challenge for Pushpa 2: The Rule is that if the film can cross the magical number of Rs 1000 crore mark without the brand of SS Rajamouli.

The expectations are huge and the buzz is extremely positive for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and his team are promoting the film widely and the film is expected to open on a super strong note all over. All eyes are focused on Bollywood. If the film opens to packed houses and if the word of mouth is positive, reaching the Rs 1000 crore mark is a cakewalk for the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar directed this big-budget film and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Rashmika is the heroine and Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Next 2025 Rush: New Shock from OTT Platforms Previous It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati
else

TRENDING

image
2025 Rush: New Shock from OTT Platforms
image
Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati

Latest

image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Negativity Surrounds Prerana
image
2025 Rush: New Shock from OTT Platforms
image
Can Allu Arjun achieve it with Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati

Most Read

image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court

Related Articles

AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch