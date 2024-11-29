x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati

Published on November 29, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Nani’s Next Film turning Bigger and Bigger
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan
image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number

It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati

Top actress Anushka has taken a long break from work and she has picked up Ghaati, an unique attempt directed by Krish. The film has been under shoot from a long time and the entire shoot of the film is now wrapped up. Krish aims for a summer release for the film and he is currently overlooking the post-production work. The first teaser gained everyone’s attention and Anushka is seen in an action mode and she sported intense looks in the released glimpse. Ghaati is a pan-Indian attempt and the film releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The film is said to be set in the backdrop of the cannabis trade. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment are the producers of Ghaati. Ramya Krishna, Jagapathi Babu, Vikram Prabhu, VTV Ganesh and Ravindra Vijay will be seen in other prominent roles in Ghaati. The makers will announce the release date early next year.

Previous Nani’s Next Film turning Bigger and Bigger
else

TRENDING

image
It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Nani’s Next Film turning Bigger and Bigger
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number

Latest

image
It’s a wrap for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Nani’s Next Film turning Bigger and Bigger
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan
image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number

Most Read

image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka

Related Articles

Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree