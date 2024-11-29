Nani’s Next Film turning Bigger and Bigger

Dasara is the biggest hit for Nani in his career and it was the most expensive film for the actor. Nani is teaming up with his Dasara director Srikanth Odela and the film was launched in a grand manner. The pre-production work of the film is in the final stages and the shoot starts early next year. The film is said to be the most expensive film in the career of Nani. Anirudh is on board to score the music and he is charging a bomb for the film. The total number of working days are said to be 200 and Nani never worked for 200 days in any film.

Veteran actor Mohan Babu is in talks for the role of the lead antagonist and Ramya Krishna is approached to play an important role. Both Mohan Babu and Ramya Krishna will be charging huge fees for the film. A major portion of the shoot will happen in rain effect and several sets are constructed. Sudhakar Cherukuri is spending a bomb on the film which is titled ‘The Paradise’. Nani is taking special care on the film which has been under pre-production for a year.