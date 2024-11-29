x
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan

Published on November 29, 2024 by nymisha

Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan

In an exclusive interview with a national news channel , Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan shared his thoughts on various topics, including the need for a Sanatan Board to protect Hindu rights, his vision for temple administration, and the recent atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

On Being a Hindu

When asked about being labeled as a “beacon of Hinduism,” Pawan Kalyan clarified, “I don’t want to be a beacon of any religion. I respect my Dharma, and humanity is what sustains us all.” He emphasized, “When I say I’m a Hindu, I’m not against any religion; I’m just stating a fact.”

Sanatan Board and Temple Administration

Pawan Kalyan proposed the idea of a Sanatan Board, a common platform to address violations of Hindu Dharma across India. He suggested that temples should be managed by Hindus, citing the example of Tirupati, where non-Hindus in administration may lead to unintentional mistakes. He advocated for transparency and accountability in temple management, ensuring that temple lands and resources are utilized for dharmic charities.

Bangladesh Atrocities

Expressing concern over the recent atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, Pawan Kalyan questioned the lack of global outrage. “Why doesn’t the world talk about Hindus being persecuted in Bangladesh?” He emphasized India’s collective responsibility to seek justice for Hindus in Bangladesh, given the country’s historical sacrifices for Bangladesh’s independence.

Working with PM Modi and CM Chandra Babu Naidu

Pawan Kalyan praised both PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for their commitment to development and innovation. He highlighted the similarities between the two leaders, noting their ability to handle tough situations and their penetrating administrative insights. Pawan Kalyan personally respects PM Modi for withstanding turbulence and emerging as a beacon of hope for the nation.

On Becoming Prime Minister

When asked about his aspirations to become Prime Minister, Pawan Kalyan humbly replied, “I don’t seek any positions or power, but I want to work committedly for the nation’s betterment.” He emphasized his focus on doing something good for the country, rather than seeking a particular role.

-Sanyogita

