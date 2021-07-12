3 reasons why Sharmila is a non-starter in Telangana

What is the future of YSRTP in Telangana? Will YSRTP be able to make a mark in Telangana? Will any big name join the YSRTP in the days to come? Will leaders from parties like Congress, TRS, Telugu Desam Party or even BJP leave their parties to join YS Sharmila? These are the questions that are being asked in Telangana political circles. There are three main questions about YS Sharmila and her party.

SHARMILA’s CREDIBILITY: Analysts say Sharmila’s political credibility is the biggest issue. Sharmila is not known to have led any political party. She did undertake a massive padayatra while YS Jagan was in Chanchalguda prison. At that time, she called herself “Jagananna Vadilina Banam’ (Arrow darted by Jagan himself). She was seen more as someone who was holding the fort while Jagan was in captivity and not as an independent leader. After Jagan’s release, she confined herself to her home. Hence, her leadership was never tested and never accepted. Hence no leader is ready to join the party.

WHO’S B TEAM: There is no clarity about whose B Team Sharmila’s party is in Telangana. The Congress says YSRTP is aimed at under-cutting the Congress base. The TRS says, Sharmila’s party is the B team of the Congress. The BJP feels Sharmila is aiming to divide the anti-TRS votes and thus, she is the B team of TRS itself. It strongly feels Sharmila is being propped up by the TRS itself. Though she is quite harsh on KCR, it is only a facade and that she is actively helping the TRS.

IS YSR STILL A VOTE-GETTER?: The party has not spelt out its programme so far. There is no clarity as to what it want to achieve. The policy statements are yet to come out. Except for talking about vague terms such as Rajanna Rajyam and Rajanna Bidda, she has nothing new to offer. It is not clear as to how the name of YSR is still a vote-catcher in Telangana. Post- bifurcation, the politics have changed a lot and YS Sharmila has to come out with something special to offer to the people of Telangana, sources say.