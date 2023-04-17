800 First Look: Slumdog Boy As Muralitharan

A biopic on Sri Lankan cricket star Muttiah Muralitharan, titled 800, had its first look launched today. The makers released the first look, on the occasion of Muralitharan’s birthday.

The first-look poster sees Madhur Mittal of Slumdog Millionaire in the role of Muttiah Muralitharan. From short hair to a French beard, and that smile on his face, Madhur aced the look. The first look poster makes a great impression among cricket and movie lovers.

MS Sripathy is directing the movie, while Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari are producing the biopic on a grand scale. The movie will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages in 2023.

The makers will announce more details soon.