A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?

Telugu states is now talking about the Manchu family drama that has created a sensation all over. Mohan Babu and Manoj are at loggerheads and they filed complaints against each other. The real conflict behind their fight is unknown to many. While there are strong speculations that Manoj is not given share in major properties, Manoj argues that he is fighting for self respect and not for wealth. He wanted to meet the press yesterday evening but it was called off. Several well wishers of Mohan Babu called the veteran actor and suggested him to resolve the issue at the earliest before further damage happens. Mohan Babu has decided to close the issue after he gets discharged from the hospital.

Manoj’s mother and sister Lakshmi have turned out to be a huge support for Manoj while Vishnu is following the footsteps of his father. Lakshmi has explained things clearly to Mohan Babu on Monday and she has left to Mumbai again. Manoj’s mother Nirmala Devi has been gaurding the new born baby of Manoj and Mounika. The Hyderabad cops have warned Vishnu and Manoj recently and there would no more public fights for sure. A possible solution will arrive very soon.

But the entire family meeting again would be clearly impossible after the huge fights and dramatic situations that took place recently. Manoj has been against Vinay who is overlooking most of the family responsibilities of the Manchu family. After so much damage, all the family members have realized that the issues have to be sorted internally and not outside their home.