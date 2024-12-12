x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?

Published on December 12, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?

A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?

Telugu states is now talking about the Manchu family drama that has created a sensation all over. Mohan Babu and Manoj are at loggerheads and they filed complaints against each other. The real conflict behind their fight is unknown to many. While there are strong speculations that Manoj is not given share in major properties, Manoj argues that he is fighting for self respect and not for wealth. He wanted to meet the press yesterday evening but it was called off. Several well wishers of Mohan Babu called the veteran actor and suggested him to resolve the issue at the earliest before further damage happens. Mohan Babu has decided to close the issue after he gets discharged from the hospital.

Manoj’s mother and sister Lakshmi have turned out to be a huge support for Manoj while Vishnu is following the footsteps of his father. Lakshmi has explained things clearly to Mohan Babu on Monday and she has left to Mumbai again. Manoj’s mother Nirmala Devi has been gaurding the new born baby of Manoj and Mounika. The Hyderabad cops have warned Vishnu and Manoj recently and there would no more public fights for sure. A possible solution will arrive very soon.

But the entire family meeting again would be clearly impossible after the huge fights and dramatic situations that took place recently. Manoj has been against Vinay who is overlooking most of the family responsibilities of the Manchu family. After so much damage, all the family members have realized that the issues have to be sorted internally and not outside their home.

Next Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions Previous Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
else

TRENDING

image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?

Latest

image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?

Most Read

image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet