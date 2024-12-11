Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri

Young actor Nithiin has been struggling with debacles. He pinned many hopes on Robinhood and the film is produced by Pushpa makers Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the crazy combination of Nithiin and Venky Kudumula teaming together after Bheeshma. Robinhood is also the costliest film made in Nithiin’s career and it is announced for December 20th release. The latest update says that Robinhood is postponed and it will not release this year. The makers have decided to push the release of the film considering the Pushpa 2 wave and the delayed post-production work.

To avoid last minute delays and to stay away from the Pushpa 2: The Rule wave, the makers have decided to push the release. But Nithiin and his father are negotiating to release the film at any cost during the Christmas holiday season. For now, the film stands postponed. An official announcement is due about the film in the next fue days.