Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is already busy with a bunch of films that are under shooting mode. The actor went on a signing spree and he signed a new film recently. Polimera director Anil Vishwanadh penned an interesting script and he impressed Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The young actor has given his nod for the final script and the pre-production work commenced recently. The shoot will start in February and Bellamkonda Sreenivas allocated dates for the film. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this film on Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and an official announcement will be made soon.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is shooting for Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra and the film completed 80 percent of the shoot. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. He is also shooting for a horror mystery thriller directed by Koushik Pegallapati. Shine Screens are the producers. Apart from these, he also started shooting for Ludheer Byreddy’s film produced by Moonshine Pictures. This is the costliest film made in Sreenivas’ career.