Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Home > Movie News

Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film

Published on December 11, 2024 by swathy

Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film

Powerful title for Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Next

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is already busy with a bunch of films that are under shooting mode. The actor went on a signing spree and he signed a new film recently. Polimera director Anil Vishwanadh penned an interesting script and he impressed Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The young actor has given his nod for the final script and the pre-production work commenced recently. The shoot will start in February and Bellamkonda Sreenivas allocated dates for the film. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this film on Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and an official announcement will be made soon.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is shooting for Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra and the film completed 80 percent of the shoot. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. He is also shooting for a horror mystery thriller directed by Koushik Pegallapati. Shine Screens are the producers. Apart from these, he also started shooting for Ludheer Byreddy’s film produced by Moonshine Pictures. This is the costliest film made in Sreenivas’ career.

Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court
