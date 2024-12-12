x
Movie News

Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions

Published on December 12, 2024 by nymisha

Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s Game Changer is the next big film coming from Telugu cinema. The film is finally slated for January 10th, 2025 release. Ram Charan and his team are gearing up for some busy set of promotions for the film and they will start this month. A grand pre-release event of Game Changer is planned in the USA and this is the first pre-release event for any Telugu film in the USA. The team of Game Changer will fly to the USA to participate in the event that will take place on December 21st in Texas.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Daaku Maharaaj is slated for January 12th, 2025 release. Bobby is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The team is also planning a grand pre-release event for the film in the USA. The event will take place on January 4th in Texas in the presence of the movie team. This is the first time two Tollywood biggies are conducting pre-release events in the USA. Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam is the other Sankranthi release for the year. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Dil Raju is the producer.

