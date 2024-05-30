A Mega Village set for RC16

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will soon work with Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana and the film is said to be a sports drama. This pan-Indian attempt is a rural entertainer and the makers are spending a bomb to erect a village set in the heart of Hyderabad. A massive set is constructed near to the residence of Ram Charan and a major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in the set. A set with utmost detail is constructed and it will take two months for completion. Ram Charan too will transform himself before he joins the sets of this untitled film.

Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is scoring the music. Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers of this big-budget attempt. The film will have a theatrical release during the second half of 2025.