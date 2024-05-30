x
Home > Movie News

Big task and advantage for Vishwak Sen

Published on May 30, 2024

Big task and advantage for Vishwak Sen

Vishwak Sen is betting big on a mass entertainer titled Gangs of Godavari. The film’s trailer is packed with high voltage action and it will appeal to the masses big time. The film has an advantage as Gangs of the Godavari is the only renowned release in the recent weeks. With the trailer generating enough buzz, Gangs of Godavari will open on a strong note and is expected to dominate other releases this week. Vishwak Sen has been doing interesting films but they are falling short of the expectations and he is waiting for a solid hit from a long time.

Gangs of Godavari is getting a good release and is surrounded by positive buzz. The film has to live up to the expectations to emerge as a winner. Krishna Chaitanya directed the film and Neha Shetty, Anjali are the heroines. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Gangs of Godavari. Vishwak Sen has several new projects lined up and they will be announced after the release of Gangs of Godavari.

