Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Home > Movie News

Sree Leela hikes her remuneration

Published on May 30, 2024

Sree Leela hikes her remuneration

Talented Telugu actress Sree Leela worked without breaks and she is now on a long break. She has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film is delayed due to the political engagements of Pawan Kalyan. Sree Leela is currently in talks to play the female lead in Ravi Teja’s 75th film. The actress hiked her fee and she is currently quoting Rs 2 crores for the film. The actress was paid close to Rs 1 crore for her previous films. Sree Leela hiked her fee and she is also quite choosy after she received criticism for some of her projects.

Ravi Teja’s 75th film will be directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, a debutant and the writer of Samajavaragamana. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers. Bheems will score the music for this hilarious entertainer. Ravi Teja and Sree Leela worked for Dhamaka previously and the film was a super hit at the box-office. Sree Leela is also in talks for a couple of new films and they will be announced soon.

