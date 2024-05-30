Sree Leela hikes her remuneration

Talented Telugu actress Sree Leela worked without breaks and she is now on a long break. She has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film is delayed due to the political engagements of Pawan Kalyan. Sree Leela is currently in talks to play the female lead in Ravi Teja’s 75th film. The actress hiked her fee and she is currently quoting Rs 2 crores for the film. The actress was paid close to Rs 1 crore for her previous films. Sree Leela hiked her fee and she is also quite choosy after she received criticism for some of her projects.

Ravi Teja’s 75th film will be directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, a debutant and the writer of Samajavaragamana. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers. Bheems will score the music for this hilarious entertainer. Ravi Teja and Sree Leela worked for Dhamaka previously and the film was a super hit at the box-office. Sree Leela is also in talks for a couple of new films and they will be announced soon.