A sequel for RX 100 on Cards

RX 100 has been a sensation in Telugu cinema a couple of years ago. Right from the director Ajay Bhupathi to the actors Karthikeya, Payal Rajput and everyone is flooded with offers post the film’s release. After two complete years, the film’s director Ajay Bhupathi during his live interaction on Instagram said that he has the plot ready for the sequel and he will direct the sequel for RX 100 soon.

Ajay Bhupathi said that he has a fitting plot for the sequel that also suits Karthikeya. He said that he would work on the project after he is done with Maha Samudram. Karthikeya is busy with a bunch of films. Ajay Bhupathi will direct Sharwanand in Maha Samudram and the project will start rolling soon. The pre-production work is happening and an official announcement about the cast, crew and production house would be made soon.