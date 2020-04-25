Pic Talk: Super sizzling Tamannaah

When our Tollywood actors are busy with ‘Be the Real Man’ challenge during this lockdown time, several actresses across the globe are taking up the challenge of ‘Quarantine Pillow Challenge’. Tamannaah took up the challenge and looked sizzling hot in the click. The milky beauty looked extremely beautiful and presented herself with a white pillow in the click. Tamannaah will soon be seen in Gopichand’s Seetimaar, a sports drama that will release this year.

