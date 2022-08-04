Aamir Khan about the Disastrous Phase of Bollywood

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is currently promoting his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. The top actor was present on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan and he shared several interesting things about his career, personal life and others. Karan Johar said that dubbed South Indian films are doing well but the audience are not much interested to watch Hindi films. Aamir Khan responded saying that it is all about reliability. “If the audience are getting connected, they are watching the films of neighboring languages”.

“It is not about the genre or the actor, it is all about reliability. The films are not relatable to a wider set of audience. The filmmakers have to pick up films that will appeal to everyone and not to a section of the audience. My films are filled with emotions and they are relatable. I prefer to narrate films that will appeal to everyone” told Aamir Khan. Speaking about his equation with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir khan said that they meet once a week keeping their busy schedules aside. “We have genuine care, respect and love for each other” told Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and the film has Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. The film is slated for August 11th 2022 release.