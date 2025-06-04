Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is the busiest actor of Hindi cinema currently. He is done with Sitare Zameen Par and the film releases on June 20th. Aamir Khan is discussing scripts with several top filmmakers and he has ten projects lined up. All these are in the various phases of scripting and pre-production. He will work with Rajkumar Hirani in his next film and it is the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke. During a recent conversation, Aamir Khan revealed about the films that are currently under discussion. Here is the list:

Rajkumar Hirani’s Film: Biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke

Anurag Basu’s Film: Kishore Kumar Biopic

The Ujjwal Nikam Biopic with Dinesh Vijan as Producer

A film with Rajkumar Santoshi

The Gulshan Kumar Biopic with T Series as Producers

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Aamir Khan may team up

A superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

A film with Vamshi Paidipally

PK 2 along with Ranbir Kapoor

A film to be produced by Aamir Khan Productions