Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films

Published on June 4, 2025 by swathy

Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is the busiest actor of Hindi cinema currently. He is done with Sitare Zameen Par and the film releases on June 20th. Aamir Khan is discussing scripts with several top filmmakers and he has ten projects lined up. All these are in the various phases of scripting and pre-production. He will work with Rajkumar Hirani in his next film and it is the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke. During a recent conversation, Aamir Khan revealed about the films that are currently under discussion. Here is the list:

Rajkumar Hirani’s Film: Biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke
Anurag Basu’s Film: Kishore Kumar Biopic
The Ujjwal Nikam Biopic with Dinesh Vijan as Producer
A film with Rajkumar Santoshi
The Gulshan Kumar Biopic with T Series as Producers
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Aamir Khan may team up
A superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj
A film with Vamshi Paidipally
PK 2 along with Ranbir Kapoor
A film to be produced by Aamir Khan Productions

