Abhishek Bachchan is a proud owner of six Apartments in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has bought six apartments in the posh location of Mumbai. He is said to have spent Rs 15.42 crores and invested in Oberoi Sky City in Borivali region of Mumbai. The six apartments are spread across 4894 sq.ft and the price per sq.ft is Rs 31,498 as per the reports. All the six apartments are located on the 57th floor of Oberoi Sky City and are on the Western Express Highway. The registration was done on May 28th and Abhishek Bachchan got ten car parking slots for the six apartments. Abhishek Bachchan was away to comment about the purchase.

Abhishek Bachchan also invested Rs 45.75 crores in Oberoi 360 West in Worli in the year 2021. Abhishek Bachchan is done with the shoot of Be Happy and he has a film in shoot directed by Shoojit Sircar.