Lengthy runtime for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is hitting the screens on June 27th and the film has a list of top actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a futuristic film. The film completed all the censor formalities and it was awarded U/A certificate. The film has a lengthy runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes. But for a film featuring stars, the runtime is ideal and the biggest challenge is that Nag Ashwin has to keep the audience engaging throughout.

Kalki 2898 AD is a blend of action and entertainment along with an emotional drama. VFX work plays a crucial role in the film. Made on a massive budget, Kalki 2898 AD has to do well in theatres to recover the investments and make handsome profits. Vyjayanthi Movies spent lavishly on Kalki 2898 AD and Santosh Narayanan scored the music. Prabhas too has been falling short of expectations and he is super confident on Kalki 2898 AD.