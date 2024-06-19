Naga Shaurya aims a Strong Comeback

Promising actor Naga Shaurya hasn’t tasted success in the recent years. He has taken a break and he is focused on his next film. The actor decided to work with Rangabali director Pawan even after the film ended up as a disaster. Naga Shaurya had high hopes on the film and he promoted the film all over. Rangabali was also the costliest film made in Shaurya’s career. Naga Shaurya and Pawan are currently working on the script and an official announcement will be made soon. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas which produced Rangabali will produce this project and an official announcement will be made soon.

The shooting formalities of the film will commence this year. Naga Shaurya is also listening to scripts and he is lining up two new projects and both of them will roll next year. Naga Shaurya’s theatrical market touched rock bottom after he delivered a series of disasters. The actor is aiming for a strong comeback soon.