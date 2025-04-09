Abki Baar from HIT 3: Arjun Sarkaar’s Characterization Unveiled

Nani’s upcoming film HIT 3 is slated for release soon and the promotions of the film will start next week. The second single Abki Baar Arjun Sarkaar has been out and it narrates the characterization of Nani as a cop. The song narrates the ruthless journey of Arjun Sarkaar as a cop. The song composed by Mickey J Meyer matches the mood and it sounds powerful. Anurag Kulkarni is the singer and Krishna Kanth penned the lyrics.

Nani fits well in the role of a cop and HIT 3 is shot extensively across the country. The film banks on action and it happens on a serious note. Nani himself revealed that the film has mindless action and the action episodes are the major highlights of the film. Wall Poster Cinema produced the film. The post-production work of HIT 3 is going on and the film is slated for May 1st release.