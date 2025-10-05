x
Home > Movie News

Accident on the Sets of Suhas' Film Mandadi

Published on October 5, 2025 by nymisha

Accident on the Sets of Suhas' Film Mandadi
Accident on the Sets of Suhas’ Film Mandadi

Suhas, who is making his Tamil debut with the bilingual film Mandadi, faced an unexpected incident on set. The film, directed by Mathimaran Puhalendi and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran, stars popular Tamil comedian Soori in the lead role, with Suhas playing a powerful antagonist.

The team has been shooting in full swing along the coastal region near Thondi in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu. During the filming of a crucial sea sequence, a boat used by the crew lost control and capsized. Two people on board were rescued safely, but cameras and other filming equipment, worth nearly ₹1 crore, were lost to the sea.

Mandadi is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, with Suhas and Soori swapping lead and villain roles in the two versions. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles.

