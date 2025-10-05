Dil Raju specially celebrates blockbuster Teja Sajja’s Mirai

Dil Raju, one of the biggest producer, distributor of Telugu Cinema, has a healthy habit of celebrating blockbuster success of other producers, too. He specially gave a party to Teja Sajja and firector Karthik Ghattamaneni for delivering a resounding blockbuster like Mirai.

The movie crossed huge Rs.150 crores gross worldwide and in North America, it entered revered US$3 Million club too. It earned double profits to all distributors involved and became a major money spinner for Telugu Cinema.

Celebrating the incredible efforts of the actor and director, Dil Raju and his family members threw this party. This is a healthy sign in Telugu Cinema as everyone needs to come together and appreciate such special efforts of Teja Sajja and team.

With Mirai, they pushed boundaries of Telugu Cinema and proved to world that Telugu Cinema can deliver world-class output with great commitment and dedication. Teja Sajja has emerged as a dependable box office star with back to back blockbusters like HanuMan and Mirai.