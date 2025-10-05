Dude Singari Song: Celebratory and Addictive

Pradeep Ranganathan has made a huge mark on Telugu audiences with blockbusters like Love Today and Return of Dragon. The actor is growing in stature as a popular star with each one of his films and now, his upcoming film, Dude, is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The film is directed by Keerthiswaran and Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju, is cast as leading lady. After two hit songs like Boom Boom and Bagundu Po, the makers have unveiled third single, Singari. Composer Sai Abhyankkar has sung the song and it is written by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry.

In Tamil, Pradeep himself has sung the song but Abhyankkar crooned it for Telugu. The song showcases the celebration of the protagonist as he finally been able to convince everyone for his marriage. He is eager to enter nuptials with his love interest and the lyrics showcase his excitement.

The composition and lyrics match each other perfectly. Sai Abhyankkar once again proved his mettle by composing an addictive youthful tune. Dude proves to be yet another big blockbuster from Pradeep Ranganathan as it touches youthful themes and presents them in an innovative and heartful manner. The movie is scheduled for Diwali festival release in multiple languages.