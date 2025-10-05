x
Home > Politics

SIT files petition against Mithun Reddy’s bail

Published on October 5, 2025 by nymisha

SIT files petition against Mithun Reddy’s bail

The Special Investigation Team led by state CID of Andhra Pradesh has already intensified its efforts to prosecute all those who were involved in the infamous liquor scandal orchestrated during the previous regime when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in power. As part of the investigation, several high-profile political leaders of YSR Congress party and top tier bureaucrats who worked at the behest of YS Jagan’s government were arrested a few months ago in connection with the scam.

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, who allegedly played a significant role in the liquor scam, was arrested in July this year. After languishing in jail for 71 days, Mithun Reddy was released a few days ago after the ACB Court granted him conditional bail. Out from jail, Mithun Reddy immediately resumed his political activities and started meeting his cadre.

Meanwhile, the SIT has approached the state High Court and filed a petition to cancel Mithun Reddy’s bail granted by the ACB Court. In its petition, the SIT contended that Mithun Reddy was the mastermind who facilitated the entire scandal and routed the kickbacks earned from the sale of liquor for election campaign. It also pointed out to take a serious note of Mithun Reddy’s criminal background which was intentionally ignored in his bail petition.

The SIT found fault with ACB Court’s interpretation of Supreme Court rulings and judgements and also asserted that the reasons furnished for granting bail are not reasonably in consonance with the judgement of the Court on the bail petition of Mithun Reddy. The hearing of this crucial petition will happen on Monday. It would be interesting to see if the High Court intervenes and sets aside the judgement of ACB Court.

