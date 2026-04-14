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Home > Movie News

Vijay’s Promise for Jana Nayagan Producers

Published on April 14, 2026 by nymisha

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Vijay’s Promise for Jana Nayagan Producers

KVN Productions, the makers of Jana Nayagan have spent lavishly on the film and there is a big bet involved. The real struggles started after the film’s release was pushed from Sankranthi 2026. The censor issues are cleared recently and the makers are now waiting for the Censor Certificate. The entire film was leaked recently and the makers are trying their best to prevent the damage. Vijay is said to have assured the producers of Jana Nayagan. Vijay will repay partial remuneration for the film to prevent the damage.

Reports also say that Vijay promised to do one more film for KVN Productions after a while if the makers fail to recover their investment made on Jana Nayagan. After the political heat in Tamil Nadu settles down, Vijay will do a film for KVN if needed. He assured the producers of standing with them during this time. K Venkata Narayana is relieved with the promise made by Vijay for now. A clarity on this is expected after the release of the film. H Vinoth is the director of Jana Nayagan. The film is expected to release in May.

Next Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Impact Role Debate After First IPL 2026 Failure Previous You’ll All Know, All I Said Is Right Or Not: Shaurya
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