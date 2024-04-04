x
Action comedy, family entertainer “FAMILY STAR” USA Premieres Today!

Published on April 4, 2024 by

Action comedy, family entertainer “FAMILY STAR” USA Premieres Today!

“FAMILY STAR” USA Premieres Today
The premiere of the latest Parasuram Petla’s film “THE FAMILY STAR”, starring Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and produced by Dil Raju, Vasu Varma and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner will take over the cinemas in USA on 5th April 2024 and premieres on 4th April.

Movie stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The music is composed by Gopi Sundar.

We at Sarigama Cinemas take great honor in giving a grand release for premiers in the USA. Many theaters are already fast-filling.

The movie FAMILY STAR is an action-comedy family entertainer with a lot of humor and action sequences that could easily steal the hearts of many audiences, youth, and families.

Songs released to date are trending on Instagram. “Nandanandanaa” and “Kalyani Vacha Vacha” are already the biggest hits and are on repeat mode.

Makers and Overseas Distributor Sarigama Cinemas were confident that this action-comedy family entertainer would be memorable and steal the hearts of many audiences.

The distributor planned this movie to be screened around the USA, with nationwide coverage to widely reach the Telugu audience.

CLICK HERE!! for THE FAMILY STAR USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

