Crucial discussions on Kalki 2898 AD Release

The team of Kalki 2898 AD wanted to release the film on May 9th and the speculations are on. The promotional activities for this pan-Indian film are yet to begin and the team is yet to get a clarity on the release date. As the film will be a pan-Indian attempt, the team is on a hunt for the perfect release date in all the languages, banking on the budget and the business equations. The team will finalize the release date as per the availability of the dates on pan-Indian release. Sources say that the film will head for release in the first or second week of June.

An official announcement would be made considering all the situations and the business factors. Netflix who acquired the digital rights of Kalki 2898 AD too has been quite particular on the June release date. The post-production work of Kalki 2898 AD is in the final stages. Nag Ashwin is monitoring the final CG works and he has been locking the VFX work. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of this big-budget attempt and Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani will be seen in other important roles. Santosh Narayanan is the music director of this sci-fi film.