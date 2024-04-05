Exclusive: RRR Producer’s big package for Nani

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani has signed a film with RRR producer DVV Danayya and the film is titled Sariodhaa Sanivaaram. Vivek Athreya is directing this action entertainer and the shooting formalities reached the final stages. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leadlng lady and the film is aimed for August release. Nani also signed one more film for DVV Danayya and the film will be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The film too is an actioner and the shoot commences later this year. Nani signed the film leaving many projects ahead after DVV Danayya offered a huge remuneration.

As per the update, Nani has quoted Rs 50 crores for both the films and DVV Danayya said yes. The film materialized immediately. The shoot will start this year. Nani will soon work with directors like Balagam Venu and Dasara fame Srikanth Odela.