Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: RRR Producer’s big package for Nani

Published on April 5, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: RRR Producer’s big package for Nani

Natural Star Nani has signed a film with RRR producer DVV Danayya and the film is titled Sariodhaa Sanivaaram. Vivek Athreya is directing this action entertainer and the shooting formalities reached the final stages. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leadlng lady and the film is aimed for August release. Nani also signed one more film for DVV Danayya and the film will be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The film too is an actioner and the shoot commences later this year. Nani signed the film leaving many projects ahead after DVV Danayya offered a huge remuneration.

As per the update, Nani has quoted Rs 50 crores for both the films and DVV Danayya said yes. The film materialized immediately. The shoot will start this year. Nani will soon work with directors like Balagam Venu and Dasara fame Srikanth Odela.

Next Manjummel Boys Telugu, Target 250 Cr! Previous Crucial discussions on Kalki 2898 AD Release
