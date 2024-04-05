Manjummel Boys Telugu, Target 250 Cr!

Spread the love

The Malayalam industry hit Manjummel Boys which was released simultaneously along with the Tamil version grossed over 220 Cr worldwide. Chidambaram directed this gripping survival thriller which was based on real incidents.

Mythri Movie Makers will be releasing the Telugu version of the movie tomorrow. The film’s premieres will be held today. The bookings are excellent for the movie which is carrying good reports in Telugu.

Manjummel Boys next target is 250 Cr. The movie is still doing well in Malayalam. If the movie gets a good reception in Telugu, it is likely to reach the 250 Cr club. Films with buddy stories are the best pick during the summer season, and Manjummel Boys has a high chance to do well in Telugu as well.