Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Manjummel Boys Telugu, Target 250 Cr!

Published on April 5, 2024 by ratnasri

Manjummel Boys Telugu, Target 250 Cr!

The Malayalam industry hit Manjummel Boys which was released simultaneously along with the Tamil version grossed over 220 Cr worldwide. Chidambaram directed this gripping survival thriller which was based on real incidents.

Mythri Movie Makers will be releasing the Telugu version of the movie tomorrow. The film’s premieres will be held today. The bookings are excellent for the movie which is carrying good reports in Telugu.

Manjummel Boys next target is 250 Cr. The movie is still doing well in Malayalam. If the movie gets a good reception in Telugu, it is likely to reach the 250 Cr club. Films with buddy stories are the best pick during the summer season, and Manjummel Boys has a high chance to do well in Telugu as well.

