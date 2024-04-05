Spread the love

The Family Star Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.25/5

Story:

Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda) is a pure middle class guy. He also takes the responsibility of his two brothers and their families. He respects the wives of his brothers and controls the finances in the house. He is quite concerned about his family and he will go to any extent to protect them. Indu (Mrunal Thakur) comes as a tenant in the pent house owned by Govardhan’s family. She bonds well with the family of Govardhan and in a shocking revelation, the family comes to know that Indu lands into their house on a mission. The rest of Family Star is all about the real story and Indu’s equation with Govardhan. Watch the film to know about the entire story.

Analysis:

Any family story doesn’t need a great story. A bunch of family relations and emotions can make it a complete film. There is nothing new in Family Star and it is a simple story. Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju agreed to do the film as they had a strong belief in Parasuram who directed Geetha Govindam. Vijay plays a youngster who is responsible for his family while Mrunal essays a role who uses her family for her own benefits. The middle class acts of Vijay Deverakonda will impress the audience. His body language and dressing are perfect for his role. The characterization of Govardhan looks impressive but the entire film cannot be narrated on him. The emotional connection is missing big in Family Star. The interval bang is interesting. But the conflict between Vardhan and Indu looked silly.

The flashback of Vardhan’s brother who is a drunkard was not impressive enough. The director should have worked well on such episodes. Parasuram who is a writer by profession is capable of writing some strong emotional content. But Family Star missed it big time. Even the second half looked boring and it lacked emotion. The first half of Family Star had impressive episodes and the chemistry between the lead actors is good at times. The second half reminds us of tv serials. If the conflict point is weak, the second half of any film will be pale and boring. Mrunal has nothing important in the second half.

The action episodes are designed well but the situations for the fights are not impressive. The conversation between Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Deverakonda ends the film but it is dragged by 20 minutes more. The climax fight has no prominence. Kalyani Vacha Vacha is used during the rolling titles of the film. The climax portion of Family Star looked so dull.

Performances:

Vijay Devarakonda looked good and apt on screen. He looked like a perfect family man in the role of Govardhan. Mrunal Thakur is beautiful but her role was not impactful. She looked elder than Vijay in some of the scenes. Her role has no importance in the second half of Family Star. Jagapathi Babu essayed the role of a rich dad and he was given a routine role which he essayed in the past. Vennela Kishore has nothing great to do. Rohini too had not much importance. All the others had limited roles.

When writers become directors, the script would be perfect with a gripping screenplay. The conflict points would be strong enough. Parasuram failed badly and completely with Family Star. The dialogues are good at times. The visuals are quite good and the film looks rich in every frame. The songs fail to make an impact. Gopi Sundar fails badly with the numbers. Family Star is a film that fails in many ways.

Director : Parasuram

Music : Gopi Sundar

Cinematography: K.U. Mohanan

Producers : Dil Raju

Sri Hansitha Reddy

Sireesh

