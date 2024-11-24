Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt

Communists have started mounting pressure on Chandrababu Naidu Government, demanding cracking down on the deals made by previous YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led AP Government with Adani Group.

CPI national secretary K Narayana on Sunday demanded Andhra Pradesh Government to cancel deals with Adani Group, in the wake of corruption charges against the billion-dollar conglomerate in US. K Narayana came down heavily on former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Gautam Adani, over corruption charges.

“The case of Adani bribing YS Jaganmohan Reddy has brought disrepute to both AP and India. Unfortunately both Adani and YS Jagan are supporting PM Modi. PM should not interfere in this case, as US authorities have already indicted Adani Group,” said senior leader K Narayana, in a video message.

“By taking Rs 1,750 Cr bribes from Adani Group, former CM Jaganmohan Reddy has put a burden of Rs 1 lakh crore on AP people. AP Govt should cancel the deal with Adani Group and save people from the excess burden of electricity charges,” stressed K Narayana.

Even CPI AP state chief Ramakrishna raised Adani issue. He questioned Chandrababu Naidu Government’s silence on the issue.

“Why Centre and AP Govts are silent on Adani bribes issue, even after US Court issued summons? Isn’t selling one unit of power for Rs 2.49 in AP, while it was sold for Rs 1.99 per unit in Gujarat, a scam?” questioned CPI senior leader Ramakrishna, expressing his surprise over Chandrababu Naidu Government’s silence on Adani issue.

As the reportedly illegal deal between Adani Group and YS Jagan Govt, put burden on AP people, CPI leader demanded Chandrababu Naidu to cancel it and take action on those involved.

