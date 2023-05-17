Adipurush team cancels World Premiere

Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year and the film is made on a massive budget. The recently released trailer caught everyone’s attention and the film is now having good expectations. The team planned for a special premiere at the TriBeCa Festival at New York and the world premiere is planned to take place on June 13th this year, which is three days prior to the theatrical release. The world premiere is now canceled and the reasons are not disclosed by the makers.

There are reports that Adipurush will be screened at the TriBeCa Festival in New York on June 15th along with the paid theatrical premieres in USA. Adipurush is a mythological drama that is directed by Om Raut. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles in Adipurush which is made on a budget of Rs 600 crores. T Series, Retrophiles and UV Creations produced the film jointly. The film will release on June 16th in all the Indian languages.