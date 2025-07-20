x
After Kannappa, Vishnu aspires to make a film on Ravana

Published on July 20, 2025 by nymisha

After Kannappa, Vishnu aspires to make a film on Ravana

Tollywood actor and producer Manchu Vishnu, who recently made a film based on the devout follower of Lord Shiva with a massive budget, now aspires to produce a film on Ramayana from Ravana’s perspective. He wants to tell the story of Ravana from his birth to death with his father essaying the titular roles and several prominent stars in other characters.

Vishnu in his recent interview to a YouTube channel stated that he aspired to make a film on the life history of Ravana many years ago. He also revealed that he approached Tamil superstar Suriya to portray the role of lord Ram and added that due to budget constraints and other issues, the project didn’t take off. He said that the script for this project was ready long back. “The director of the film was supposed to be the legendary filmmaker Raghavendra Rao. My father was supposed to play the role of Ravana. I have the script and dialogues ready for it, but I don’t know if I will ever be able to make it, ” said Vishnu.

When Vishnu was asked who would be the leading cast if he makes Ramayana, he quickly replied Suriya and Alia Bhatt would make an ideal pair as Ram and Sita. He added, “The character of Lakshman is very soft, I would probably cast Jr NTR’s older brother Kalyan Ram. For Jatayu, I would cast Sathyaraj sir. The Katappa from Baahubali.”

Vishnu’s mythological drama Kannappa, which released last month, managed to gross only 41 Crores worldwide and ended as a loss venture. The ambitious drama featured several prominent stars but failed to resonate with the audiences.

