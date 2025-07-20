x
Rashmika turns a businesswoman

Published on July 20, 2025 by nymisha

Rashmika turns a businesswoman

National Crush aka Rashmika Mandanna, who is on a career high with back-to-back hits across languages, is set to turn over a new leaf in her life. Through her Instagram video, which she posted yesterday, Rashmika revealed that she is going to venture into a new business very soon.

In the brief video, she was heard saying “Today I’m going to be shooting for something very, very important–something you said: this business I’m going to start.” Her mother says with compassion and wisdom, “You get good when you do good.”

With her video, Rashmika wrote an adorable note “Mumma is always the first to know…” Her comments are like a wiper that clears the foggy glass so you can see the new path that wasn’t taken. It makes you feel safe, powerful, and tranquil. I believe it’s the proper path to go if she agrees with me… “Love you, ma!”

The Kuberaa actress didn’t divulge the details of her business and kept it under wraps until she makes an official announcement. This suspense led to a lot of speculation about what Rashmika’s business could be, and many of her fans are waiting to know about it.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in a lady oriented film ‘The Girl Friend’ in the direction of Rahul Ravindran. She also multiple big-ticket projects in her kitty and aiming to consolidate her position as one of the leading pan-India female leads in the country.

