Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
KTR tapped Kavitha’s phone calls retaliates Congress

Published on July 20, 2025 by nymisha

While the probe into the explosive phone tapping conspiracy orchestrated during the previous regime in Telanagana continues to unearth shocking revelations, the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi and the Congress refuse to hold back on trading barbs on each other over the snooping saga.

The other day, BRS working president and former IT Minister KTR triggered a political storm when he accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of snooping on his very own cabinet ministers. KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to take a lie detector test over these allegations. He claimed that Revanth ordered officials to monitor the phone calls of the Deputy Chief Minister and few other high profile Congress Ministers.

In response to these statements, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy launched a sharp riposte on BRS and KTR. He alleged that KTR tapped the phone calls of his own sister and BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla to know about her activities. These claims added more fuel to the ongoing political slugfest between the ruling and the opposition parties.

Before pointing fingers at us, look at your own history,” Kiran Kumar Reddy said. He claimed that Kavitha’s phone was tapped after getting orders from KTR and KCR. The BRS is yet to respond to these statements. Meanwhile, Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka denied allegations about Revanth snooping on his ministers.

