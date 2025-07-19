Telugu cinema has been battling with several issues and none of the recent films have done well in theatres. 2025 also lacked the films of stars because of which the audience showed least interest in watching the films in theatres. Dasara, Diwali, Christmas and Sankranthi are the next big holiday seasons for Telugu cinema. Even before that, there are a heap of interesting releases in the next few weeks and Telugu cinema will have a crucial time. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu will start the season with a bang.

The film is high on expectations and it also marks a wide release. The makers are extremely confident on the film and special shows’ permissions along with ticket hike are acquired. Followed by the film, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom will release on July 31st. Two weeks after this NTR’s War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie will release on August 14th. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara will head for a theatrical release on August 27th. September 5th will witness the clash of Mirai, Ghaati and The Girlfriend. The next six weeks is a crucial season for Telugu cinema with a wide number of releases.