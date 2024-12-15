After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu

After a series of dramatic situations and incidents, Icon Star Allu Arjun met Megastar Chiranjeevi this afternoon for lunch. He along with his family has spent more than an hour in Megastar’s residence. Soon, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy met Naga Babu in his Hyderabad residence in the evening. The interaction went on for half an hour and Allu Arjun also interacted with Varun Tej during the meeting.

There are a lot of speculations about the gap between the actors in the Mega family. None of the stars have tweeted about Pushpa 2: The Rule. Even Allu Arjun stayed calm before and after the release. Clearing all the speculations, Allu Arjun met Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu. This is a great news for Mega fans. Pushpa 2: The Rule is running with packed houses in its second weekend. Sukumar is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule.