Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Published on December 15, 2024 by nymisha

Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Mukesh Khanna, the original Shaktiman, has suggested Telugu icon star Allu Arjun could be the perfect choice to don the iconic superhero’s costume. The veteran actor heaped praise on Allu Arjun’s screen presence and personality during a recent interview, marking a significant development in the ongoing discussions about a potential Shaktiman reboot.

Allu Arjun’s Potential as Shaktiman:

“I think Allu Arjun has it in him to be Shaktiman,” Mukesh Khanna stated during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. “He has the personality to pull it off. While I need to watch more of his films, I believe he could be a suitable candidate for the role,” the veteran actor elaborated, highlighting the importance of having the right persona for the iconic character.

YRF’s Failed Bid for Rights

In the same interview, Khanna revealed his decision to reject an offer from Yash Raj Films (YRF) approximately ten years ago. The production house, led by Aditya Chopra, had approached him for the rights to Shaktiman. However, Khanna declined their offer, fearing they might transform the beloved superhero into a “disco drama.”

Vision for Shaktiman’s Future:

The original Shaktiman actor emphasized that playing the character requires more than just acting talent. “Shaktiman isn’t just any role. You need to have the correct face and personality,” Mukesh Khanna explained. He maintains that any future adaptation should involve his creative input, stating, “If you want to make it, make it with me.”

Speculation about Ranveer Singh:

Addressing speculation about Ranveer Singh playing Shaktiman, which arose from a viral fan-made image, Mukesh Khanna expressed reservations. “He is a good actor, but I am not convinced with his face and appearance,” he commented, despite acknowledging Ranveer’s acting prowess in roles like Khilji.

This news has set off fresh excitement among both Shaktiman and Allu Arjun fans, who can’t help but wonder if Allu Arjun might step into the role of Shaktiman, India’s beloved superhero. Known for his electrifying screen presence and his blockbuster success with Pushpa and Pushpa 2, the idea of him taking on this iconic role will spark endless speculations.

