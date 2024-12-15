Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu revealed plans to establish a new Telugu university named after freedom fighter and known for his role in creating Andhra State, Potti Sriramulu. The announcement came during a commemoration event of Potti Sriramulu 72nd death anniversary, where Naidu was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The new university stands as a testament to the NDA government’s commitment to preserving Telugu language and cultural heritage. During the event, CM Chandra Babu Naidu shared the coalition government’s comprehensive vision for the state’s development, emphasizing their goal to achieve economic prosperity for all Telugu people by 2047.

The Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that grand celebrations for Potti Sriramulu’s 125th birth anniversary will commence on March 16, 2025. As part of these celebrations, the government will develop Sriramulu’s native village and transform his ancestral home into a memorial. Additionally, a commemorative park, named Smruti Vanam, will be established in the capital region of Amaravati.

Reflecting on historical contributions, Chandrababu Naidu recalled how former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had installed statues of Telugu legends at Tank Bund, preserving their legacy for future generations. He emphasized Potti Sriramulu’s crucial role in the formation of linguistic states, which came after a 50-year struggle and his ultimate sacrifice.

In another significant move, the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced the renaming of Nellore district to Potti Sriramulu district. He also highlighted the government’s welfare initiatives, including the implementation of a Rs. 4,000 pension scheme, which he noted as unprecedented in the country.

Addressing current challenges, Chandra Babu Naidu criticized the previous government’s three capitals proposal, stating it had impeded the state’s progress after 2019. However, he expressed confidence that current difficulties were temporary and assured they would be overcome through determined governance.