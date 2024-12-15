x
Custom Mobile Image
Bigg Boss Telugu

How much did Bigg Boss 8 Finalist Prerana Earn?

Published on December 15, 2024 by nymisha

How much did Bigg Boss 8 Finalist Prerana Earn?

Prerana Kambam, the only female finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, secured the fourth position in the reality show’s grand finale on December 15, 2024. The Star Maa TV serial actress earned an impressive Rs 28 lakh for her 14-week stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Prerana’s Journey

Sources reveal that Prerana commanded a weekly remuneration of Rs 2 lakh throughout her stint on the show. Her total earnings reached Rs 28 lakh for completing 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. The actress, known for her work in Star Maa TV serials, garnered massive fan support during her journey.

Finale Week Details

Bollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal, who visited the house to promote her upcoming film “Daaku Maharaj” with Nandamuri Balakrishna, announced Prerana’s elimination. The elimination results showed Prerana receiving 27,798 votes, representing 9% of the total votes cast.

Final Vote Count Breakdown

The finale week voting results revealed the following statistics:

1. Gautham Krishna: 38% (118,264 votes)

2. Nikhil Maliyakkal: 33% (103,972 votes)

3. Nabeel Afridi: 16% (51,461 votes)

4. Prerana Kambam: 9% (27,798 votes)

5. Mukku Avinash: 4% (13,362 votes)

Top 5 Finalists and Eliminations

The show’s top five finalists included Gautham Krishna, Nikhil Maliyakkal, Nabeel Afridi, Prerana Kambam, and Mukku Avinash. Kannada superstar Upendra entered the house as a special guest to announce Avinash’s elimination in fifth place, followed by Prerana’s exit in fourth position.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 marks another successful season of the reality show, completing 100 days of entertainment and drama. The remaining contestants continue to compete for the winner’s trophy in what promises to be an exciting finale.

