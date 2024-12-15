Anushka’s Ghaati locks Summer 2025

Queen Anushka Shetty is considered as the torchbearer for female-centric films in the current generation of heroines because she scored blockbusters by playing the lead protagonist in Arundhati, Rudhramadevi and Bhaagamatie. Despite being choosy in doing films, the Baahubali actress continues her love affair with lady oriented films.

Her upcoming film Ghaati is another attempt in the same genre. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film has now officially locked its release date as April 18th 2025. The team has announced the date with a new poster in which Anushka appears as a strong-willed woman who is very determined in her pursuit. She gives an intense gaze with a stains of blood on her face and neck as she holds a rifle in the backdrop of mountain with scores of people behind her.

Ghaati is touted to be a revenge drama with violence and bloodshed infused into the narrative. The first look glimpse evoked a stirring response for its breathtaking visuals and Anushka’s shocking makeover. She is said to be playing the role of tribal woman in this film. Ghaati will release as a pan-India film in multiple languages.

Nagavelli Vidya Sagar is the music composer and Manojh Reddy is cranking the camera. UV Creations is bankrolling the film with a massive budget and solid technical values.