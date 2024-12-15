x
Movie News

Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding

Published on December 15, 2024 by nymisha

Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she married her long-term boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, in December 2023, not this year as many believed. In an interview, Taapsee explained that they had a private registered marriage last year, and their anniversary is coming up soon. She chose not to make a formal announcement about the marriage, but decided to share the information now. Taapsee also expressed her desire to keep a clear separation between her personal and professional life, as she believes excessive exposure of one’s personal life can negatively impact both spheres. The actress had a traditional wedding ceremony with Mathias in March, which was attended by their close friends and family.

Taapsee and Mathias were in a relationship for around a decade. In January 2023, Taapsee expressed her desire for a simple, low-key wedding with muted colors, without any late-night rituals. She recently starred in the comedy drama film Khel Khel Mein (2024) directed by Mudassar Aziz and is yet to announce her next project.

