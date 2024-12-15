x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma

Published on December 15, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”
image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma

Upasana Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, has announced the opening of a free Emergency Care Centre at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This new medical facility continues Apollo Hospitals’ tradition of providing healthcare services at major religious sites across India. The announcement came from Upasana Konidela, who shared that the initiative was inspired by her grandfather, Dr. Pratap C Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals. She emphasized his teaching that their interpretation of Sanatan Dharma focuses on providing healing with dignity and empathy.

This new medical facility in Ayodhya joins Apollo’s network of successful emergency care centers already operating at other important religious destinations. These include temples at Tirumala, Srisailam, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. “After successfully serving in Tirumala, Srisailam, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, we are blessed to serve in Ram Janma Bhumi,” Upasana shared on social media, concluding her announcement with “Jai Shri Ram!”

Upasana Konidela, wife of Telugu film star Ram Charan, has been actively involved in healthcare initiatives through her role at Apollo Hospitals. She also founded URLife, a wellness platform, and has been recognized for her contributions to health and wellness through various projects, including the “U Exchange” movement and B Positive Magazine. The new Emergency Care Centre at Ram Mandir will provide free medical services to visitors and devotees, continuing Apollo Hospitals’ mission of making healthcare accessible at important pilgrim sites across India. This initiative represents another significant step in combining healthcare accessibility with spiritual locations, making medical help readily available to millions of visitors expected at the Ram Mandir.

Previous Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
else

TRENDING

image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Latest

image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”
image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

Most Read

image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
Bengaluru techie suicide: Ex-wife and family attested

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley