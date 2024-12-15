x
Movie News

Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally

Published on December 15, 2024 by nymisha

Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally

All the Telugu people are well aware of the fight in Manchu family members. Though the real reasons aren’t known, the issues reached the police station and media channels. When things were turning normal, Manoj approached the Pahadi Shareef police station to complain against Vishnu. As per the update, Vishnu has poured sugar in the generator of Manoj’s residence and this brought electricity to a halt last night.

Manoj has filed a new complaint against Vishnu about the recent incident. The cops have warned both Vishnu and Manoj in the past but the incidents kept repeating. On the other hand, Mohan Babu recovered and he met the tv9 journalist who was injured badly. He also apologized to the journalist personally today in the hospital. Vishnu was also present when Mohan Babu visited the hospital.

