Home > Politics

Leaders make a beeline to KIMS

Published on December 16, 2024 by nymisha

Leaders make a beeline to KIMS

Leaders from various parties are making a beeline to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad, where Sritej, the young fanboy of Allu Arjun, who got seriously injured in Sandhya theatre stampede is undergoing treatment.

Congress GHMC floor leader Darpalli Rajashekar Reddy was the first to make a visit to KIMS, after Allu Arjun’s arrest and release on bail. Later several leaders and media organizations followed to inquire about Sri Teja’s present health condition.

“It is painful to know that Sri Teja is still in critical condition. He has been in ICU for the past 11 days and still his condition has not improved. I’m hopeful that the young boy will come out of hospital soon. Congress Government will make all efforts to save him,” said GHMC floor leader Darpalli Rajashekar Reddy after visiting Sritej.

Telangana Women’s Commission Chairman Nerella Sharada, Telangana Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Chairman B Shoba Rani and others visited ailing Sri Teja.

Later in the day, MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga visited KIMS Hospital and consoled Sritej’s family members. Expressing grief over Revathi’s death and Sritej’s condition, Manda Krishna Madiga wished for the speedy recovery of Sri Tej.

With the issue of Sandhya theatre stampede, which resulted in the death of Revathi and arrest of Allu Arjun, seems to be not subsiding anytime soon, more politicians are expected to visit KIMS in the following days.

